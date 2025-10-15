9 Old School Diner Foods We'd Love To Bring Back

When you think of a diner, you most likely envision a scrappy art-deco inspired hole-in-the-wall eatery. Diners actually first started as horse-drawn carriages (what food truck culture mimics today) in the late 19th Century. You can see these humble roots on display in establishments like The Haven Brothers in Providence, Rhode Island. Of course, the culture around diners has shifted dramatically over the last century. Arguably, the biggest changes can be seen in the typical diner menu. A good meal at a diner will consist of a lot of flavor, ease of creation, and convenience of the food. You wouldn't order a mushroom risotto at your local greasy spoon, but you could order a Reuben sandwich.

Over the course of the decades, you must expect changes to what dishes are available. Whether due to rationing, overhead costs, or people simply becoming bored with something, ingredients will fall in and out of favor. While a cultural shift is unlikely to happen overnight, diners will obviously follow trends in order to better serve their customers. Despite that there are some dishes that are no longer popular for one reason or another that deserve another chance on the menu.