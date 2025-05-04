13 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Meat Pies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something so satisfying about slicing into a perfect meat pie that you've prepared yourself. Ideally, it should have golden, buttery pastry that breaks open to reveal a rich meaty filling that's tender, juicy, and bursting with flavor. But getting it right is not always easy. There are several steps you need to take to ensure your meat pie has the best possible texture, flavor, structural integrity, juiciness, and crust quality. For many people, nailing down a great meat pie can be challenging. The good news is it doesn't have to be that way.

To better understand where so many people go wrong with meat pies, we spoke to several chefs who have a wealth of experience making all sorts of pies, from classic steak-and-ale pies to Aussie-style meat pies, beef pot pies, and more. They gave us some great insights into common issues people have with the pastry, filling, and flavor profiles. If you're tired of churning out pies that have soggy bases, lackluster seasoning, or fillings that are too dry or watery, these are some mistakes that could be standing between you and meat pie greatness.