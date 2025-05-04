The 12 Most Famous Restaurant Groups In New York

One of the greatest advantages of living in New York City, among many, is the varied, diverse, and myriad restaurant options. Having been a resident of Manhattan now for over 20 years as both a dining patron and service industry worker, I've become familiar with some of the most restaurant groups the city has to offer. Starting and running one successful restaurant in the city is hard; maintaining a food empire is close to impossible. Restaurant groups, as defined by Back of House, are "individual restaurant concepts all managed by a single corporate entity."

Some of those concepts may revolve around a singular cuisine or region; others are based on the strength of their owners' names. These entrepreneurs have managed to find success through a combination of business acumen, successful investments, prime real estate, word-of-mouth marketing, great reviews, returning customers, and just really incredible food. While there are certainly groups that could be included here, the names on this list have come up over and over again as markers of status and success in the New York food industry.