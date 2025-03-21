Is There A Difference Between Spam And Bologna?

Within the rich, varied, and high sodium world of processed meats, two products reign supreme: Spam and bologna. These two products are often used as examples of so-called mystery meats. After all, Spam isn't just a meat product but a whole genre of junk communications (spam calls, spam e-mails, etc.). And calling something bologna often indicates a false, made-up nature.

However, despite these somewhat troubling reputations, both products are beloved by those that truly understand how to make a meal of them. Anyone who has made a fried bologna sandwich or Spam with eggs will attest to their virtues. Even so, the two meat mixes are often, well, clumped together into one congealed being: a singular entity that represents a whole category of food.

This generalization simply isn't fair and, frankly, isn't justified. Though bologna and Spam do share some similarities, they are actually quite different both in origin and composition. In fact, the two products don't even fall into the same category. Spam isn't simply a form of meat, but a branded product made only by Hormel Foods. On the other hand, bologna is a form of sausage that can, and is, made by many different companies. And this is just the start of the differences. To more fully understand these two meats, we must crack into the nitty gritty of each meat product.