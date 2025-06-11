The 12 Most Historic Restaurants In Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the smallest state but has an outsized history. One of the original 13 colonies, Rhode Island played a crucial part the early days of American history. Its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean also made it an early hub for shipping, which sparked an abundance of settlers that all brought their own cultures and flavors to the Ocean State. Portuguese and Italian settlers played a major part in shaping the state's restaurant scene, but culinary inspirations are as diverse as the state itself.

Rhode Island's various seaside towns also make it one of the best places to get seafood in the country. Fresh fish and local clams and oysters make their way onto almost every restaurant around, and over time some of those restaurants have even invented seaworthy foods of their own. From the beaches of Narragansett to the city of Providence, Rhode Island's restaurants tell a story of the state's culinary history. These are some of the most historic restaurants in Rhode Island.