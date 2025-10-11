How To Make Refreshing Homemade Apple Juice (No Juicer Required)

Apple season is upon us, and regardless of your preferred variety of apple, there's really no shortage of delicious ways to use them; be it for baking mouthwatering desserts, making candied apples, casual snacking, and more. But, in the world of apple-inspired recipes, why not skip the store-bought brands of apple juice and use up your bounty of apples to make homemade apple juice instead?

When it comes to homemade juice, there's an expectation that you need to have a dedicated juicer to make the sweet stuff. While you can invest in a juicer (and we have a list of the best juicers on the market, according to reviews to help), you can also make a refreshing batch of apple juice without a specialty appliance. All you need is a saucepan, your stovetop, and apples. To figure out the amount of apples you'll need or how much juice you'll get from the fruit you have, keep in mind the number of apples needed per cup of juice, a ratio of about three to one. The best part? You can use most of the fruit for other purposes, from pie to fruit salad.

Start by coring and peeling the apples, then combine the cores and peels with water in a saucepan, bringing it to a boil. Lower the heat and allow the mixture to simmer for about 30 minutes or until the flavor and color of the apples have infused into the mix. Strain to separate the liquid from the solids and stir in the desired amount of sweetener of your choice. Once it cools down, you're ready to sip on fresh, homemade apple juice without any added preservatives or additives. Plus, since you have full control over the ingredients, you can easily customize your juice to your liking.