Elevate Spiked Cider With A Simple Toasty Trick
There's nothing quite as cozy as a mug of spiked hot cider. Whether you're a fan of using a classic liquor pairing like bourbon or like getting adventurous by adding some unexpected flavors, this iconic spiced apple toddy is the cocktail equivalent of a warm hug. If you're looking for a way to take your spiked cider to the next level, both in terms of taste and the dreamy aromatics that come with it, then you need to start toasting your spices.
Part of what makes cider so appealing is that it triggers both your sense of smell and your sense of taste. Not only does it have a complex flavor profile, but it's known for an intense, delightful aroma thanks to spices like cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, allspice berries, cloves, and star anise. Toasting these spices not only unlocks their full flavor potential, but it can also help tone down the intensity of the liquor. In a cocktail like spiked cider, you want to mainly enjoy the seasonal flavors, and sometimes alcohol can be overpowering. Toasting your spices will allow them to stand up to the strong hit of booze.
Toasting spices whole is key
To get the best results, be sure to toast your spices whole. Why? Well, first off, whole spices stay fresher for longer than ground spices. While there are ways to store your ground spices to make them last, they are still going to lose their potency faster than whole spices. This is because grinding spices exposes their volatile oils to the air, which means that the aromatics can fade and go rancid sooner. When stored in an airtight container at room temperature, whole spices can remain potent for up to four years, while ground spices won't taste or smell as vibrant after about two or three years. (Note: Some purists will insist your ground spices lose their potency in less than a year.) Simply toasting whole spices for a few minutes in a hot, dry skillet will cause them to release their essential oils, which is what amplifies their flavor.
Once your spices are toasted, you can add them to a saucepan with your cider and let it simmer for a few minutes while stirring occasionally. This process will allow your spices to mingle with the flavors of the spiked cider, leading to a bold, balanced, and cozy cocktail. Toasted, whole spices are also easier to remove from the cider once you're ready to pour it into a mug. You could simply strain them through a colander or bundle them into a cheesecloth spice bag before simmering. Not only is toasting your spices a simple but very effective step to take for an upgraded cup of spiked cider, but it will also make your house smell like a holiday wonderland.