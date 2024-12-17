Elevate Spiked Cider With A Simple Toasty Trick

To get the best results, be sure to toast your spices whole. Why? Well, first off, whole spices stay fresher for longer than ground spices. While there are ways to store your ground spices to make them last, they are still going to lose their potency faster than whole spices. This is because grinding spices exposes their volatile oils to the air, which means that the aromatics can fade and go rancid sooner. When stored in an airtight container at room temperature, whole spices can remain potent for up to four years, while ground spices won't taste or smell as vibrant after about two or three years. (Note: Some purists will insist your ground spices lose their potency in less than a year.) Simply toasting whole spices for a few minutes in a hot, dry skillet will cause them to release their essential oils, which is what amplifies their flavor.

Once your spices are toasted, you can add them to a saucepan with your cider and let it simmer for a few minutes while stirring occasionally. This process will allow your spices to mingle with the flavors of the spiked cider, leading to a bold, balanced, and cozy cocktail. Toasted, whole spices are also easier to remove from the cider once you're ready to pour it into a mug. You could simply strain them through a colander or bundle them into a cheesecloth spice bag before simmering. Not only is toasting your spices a simple but very effective step to take for an upgraded cup of spiked cider, but it will also make your house smell like a holiday wonderland.