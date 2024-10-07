How Many Apples Do You Need For One Cup Of Juice?

Apple juice is one of the most common and beloved types of fruit juice out there. It's enjoyed by kids and adults alike, either by itself, as a smoothie ingredient, or even as an additive to TikTok tequila concoctions. There are many fruit juice brands that carry apple juice in stores, making it a convenient drink option due to its availability.

Although apple juice is easy to find in stores, sometimes there's nothing quite like making your own at home. When juicing apples at home, the general rule to follow is that three medium-sized apples will make about 1 cup of juice. This includes removing the core and peel, as well as straining the juice for pulp before serving.

It is important to note that the amount of juice can vary depending on the size of the apples used. Additionally, the type of apples used can affect the flavor of the juice, as some apple varieties are sweeter or more tart than others. Understanding these differences can be key to maximizing the amount of juice you get from apples.