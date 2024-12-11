Make This 3-Ingredient Peach Sauce For The Ultimate Finishing Touch On Sweet Treats
Peaches are a fruit that can be used in a myriad of tasty desserts and sweet snacks. You're likely already familiar with such delicacies as peach cobbler and pie, or even just a no-frills serving of peaches and cream. But, excitingly enough, you can actually use peaches in a way that elevates other desserts too. If you're looking to add something special to jazz up your sweets, a peach sauce is just what the doctor ordered. Plus, it's ridiculously easy to make.
With three basic ingredients – peaches, sugar, and lemon juice – you can seamlessly whip up a delectable peach sauce fit for a plethora of uses. First, it's important to select fresh, ripe peaches at the store (although there's a way to ripen peaches faster if you need to). Once you have your peaches, you'll peel, pit, and chop them. Cooking them with some sugar and lemon juice eventually gives you your sticky, tangy mixture, while a final blitz in a blender helps make it super smooth. As a bright purée, this peachy topping is perfect for pairing with your favorite dishes and drinks.
Give your dish a peachy punch
On top of being incredibly easy and hassle-free to make, this peach sauce can also lay claim to being super versatile. The tanginess of this sauce, alongside the fruity flavors inherent in peaches, make it the ideal ingredient to augment sweet dishes as well as contrast with more savory offerings. It works wonderfully with breakfast dishes such as pancakes, crepes, and waffles, offering a fruity change of pace from regular maple syrup. For dessert, this sauce is absolutely begging to be dolloped on top of some ice cream or a slice of cake.
The fun doesn't stop there, though. You can use some peach sauce as a sweet counterpoint in more savory meat dishes, such as using it in place of peach preserves for sticky, jammy baked chicken. Alternatively, you could look to incorporate it into some drinks or smoothies. Mix this peachy purée in with some Champagne to make a beautiful Bellini or use it in place of grenadine for a twist on a Shirley Temple. This sauce will keep for a handful of days in the fridge but frozen it will last up to 3 months.