Make This 3-Ingredient Peach Sauce For The Ultimate Finishing Touch On Sweet Treats

Peaches are a fruit that can be used in a myriad of tasty desserts and sweet snacks. You're likely already familiar with such delicacies as peach cobbler and pie, or even just a no-frills serving of peaches and cream. But, excitingly enough, you can actually use peaches in a way that elevates other desserts too. If you're looking to add something special to jazz up your sweets, a peach sauce is just what the doctor ordered. Plus, it's ridiculously easy to make.

With three basic ingredients – peaches, sugar, and lemon juice – you can seamlessly whip up a delectable peach sauce fit for a plethora of uses. First, it's important to select fresh, ripe peaches at the store (although there's a way to ripen peaches faster if you need to). Once you have your peaches, you'll peel, pit, and chop them. Cooking them with some sugar and lemon juice eventually gives you your sticky, tangy mixture, while a final blitz in a blender helps make it super smooth. As a bright purée, this peachy topping is perfect for pairing with your favorite dishes and drinks.