Brands Of Apple Juice, Ranked Worst To Best

Apple juice may be a favorite of children everywhere, but it's not just for kids. Sure, Juicy Juice and other juice boxes aren't necessarily marketed towards adults, but there are quite a few deliciously sweet, tart, and flavorful apple juice brands that any adult can love — and I should know. I just purchased and taste-tested 11 different kinds to determine which ones are worth buying, and which ones are not worth a second look. Interested in what I learned on my taste-testing adventure? Well, I've got you covered.

A friend and I tasted each of the upcoming apple juices. While sampling, we paid close attention to the flavor, quality, and price of each product. Then, I ranked them from worst to best based on those factors. I'll go more in-depth on my methodology at the end. For now, keep reading to learn how the 11 common apple juice brands I sampled measured up against each other. Once you hear what I learned, you should not only be able to avoid the worst options, but also know exactly which juices match your preferences. If you never want to suffer through lesser than apple juice again or simply want to start drinking more of it, you've come to the right place.