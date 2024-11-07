The Best Apples To Use When Making Caramel Apples

Just like with romantic relationships, "Star Wars" spin-offs, and TikTok dances, there truly is no accounting for taste when it comes to all the world's possible flavor combinations. Something you find odious might taste awesome to the next guy. Nostalgia, personal history, a little pretension and, of course, differences in the intensity with which various people perceive sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami sensations all play a part. Which is all to say, you can theoretically make caramel apples with any handheld, shiny fruit strain you desire.

Hot for Honeycrisp, gaga for Gala, or mad for classic McIntosh? Go bananas. However, as with all of the above, there are some technical elements that will simply produce a better caramel apple, individual preference aside. The perfect caramel apple will achieve a sugary, tart balance. That's why it's always best to rely on Granny when whipping up a batch. Granny Smith apples, that is.