Frozen Wine Slushies Are The Easy 3-Ingredient Night Cap You've Been Missing

We love a good, well-balanced frozen cocktail. But have you ever thought about winding down after a long day with a boozy slushie? If not, we're here to make the case for why it needs to be added to your list of go-to nightcaps you didn't realize you were missing out on. There is no shortage of cocktails that are better when served frozen. The history of frozen cocktails can be traced back to the Prohibition Era, and since then, the world of mixology has been graced with a plethora of inventive takes on traditional cocktails with an icy twist. So, why should reaching for a bottle of your favorite wine be left out of the fun and creativity?

Wine, your choice of frozen fruit, and simple syrup are all you need. The beauty of using frozen fruits is that they are harvested and frozen during their peak, so not only will they make your smoothies more flavorful, but they can also infuse that same magic into your frozen beverage. Simply combine all the ingredients into a blender, blend until smooth, pour into your serving glasses, and you're ready to serve. If you don't have a blender up for the task, we've got you covered with a helpful tip to make frozen cocktails without a blender. Consider switching up the choice of wine and frozen fruit to deliver a variety of frozen wine cocktails that are ideal for every season throughout the year.