Frozen Wine Slushies Are The Easy 3-Ingredient Night Cap You've Been Missing
We love a good, well-balanced frozen cocktail. But have you ever thought about winding down after a long day with a boozy slushie? If not, we're here to make the case for why it needs to be added to your list of go-to nightcaps you didn't realize you were missing out on. There is no shortage of cocktails that are better when served frozen. The history of frozen cocktails can be traced back to the Prohibition Era, and since then, the world of mixology has been graced with a plethora of inventive takes on traditional cocktails with an icy twist. So, why should reaching for a bottle of your favorite wine be left out of the fun and creativity?
Wine, your choice of frozen fruit, and simple syrup are all you need. The beauty of using frozen fruits is that they are harvested and frozen during their peak, so not only will they make your smoothies more flavorful, but they can also infuse that same magic into your frozen beverage. Simply combine all the ingredients into a blender, blend until smooth, pour into your serving glasses, and you're ready to serve. If you don't have a blender up for the task, we've got you covered with a helpful tip to make frozen cocktails without a blender. Consider switching up the choice of wine and frozen fruit to deliver a variety of frozen wine cocktails that are ideal for every season throughout the year.
Wine and a fruit pairings for your slushie
Wine is great for low-ABV (alcohol by volume) cocktails. When pairing fruity flavors with your choice of wine, it's important to get the balance right so you don't end up with a situation where the pairing simply doesn't work or a certain flavor overpowers the rest, yielding somewhat of a one-dimensional drink. It should appease and not confuse the senses, and what you want is a combination with well-balanced sweetness, acidity, and aromas that complement and enhance one another harmoniously. Some classic duos include strawberries and bubbles, or, you could opt for frozen peaches for a peach Bellini-style slushie that is perfect for a brunch spread. For an escape to a tropical paradise, blend some frozen mangoes or passionfruit with sauvignon blanc. If you're in the know and aware of the spicy addition to level up your typical glass of sauvignon blanc, you can add frozen avocados for a spicy margarita-style wine slushie with a touch of dairy-free creaminess.
The red wine connoisseurs may opt for ripe dark berries, like blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, whose sweet and tart notes bring a unique and flavorful contrast to the earthiness of most red wines. Berries and refreshing summer fruits like watermelon and peaches work wonderfully in a classic frosé when blended with your preferred bottle of still or sparkling rosé. The simplicity of a three-ingredient wine slushie evidently opens the possibilities to a world of delectable sippers.