How To Spice Up Your Next Glass Of Sauvignon Blanc This Summer

Nothing screams summer quite like that post-work perfectly chilled glass of sauvy b. A typically affordable, crowd-pleasing white wine often favored by those who find Riesling too sweet or chardonnay too buttery, sauvignon blanc is known for its crisp acidity, light dryness, and green, grassy notes. But if you're looking to give your glass a little glow-up, there's yet another viral TikTok drink trend for the summer: frozen jalapeño in your glass of wine.

First viral with rosé, this spicy wine twist is now making the rounds with sauvignon blanc. Why sauvignon blanc? Some argue that the bell pepper and fruity notes of some sauvignon blanc blends actually pair well with those swimming slices of jalapeño. When frozen, jalapeño slices keep wine chilled without diluting your pour, and they also infuse a slow-building heat that mingles beautifully with the wine's citrusy tang and tropical hints. Think of it like Tajín on mango or pineapple: sharp acidity, a touch of sweetness, and a little fire at the end. The jalapeños add a super fresh, peppery bite that almost makes each sip feel cleaner.

Of course, spicy peppers in dry wine is not for everyone. If you already find sauvignon blanc a little too dry or grassy, jalapeños won't suddenly sweeten the deal. But if sauvy b is your go-to glass and you want a zesty kick that refreshes instead of overwhelms, this trend just might be for you.