Frozen Avocados Are The Key To A Creamy Frozen Margarita

Frozen margaritas are a staple of summer, a cold, boozy escape in a glass. But if you have ever made one at home, you know the frustration; it is prone to being ice-heavy, thin, and often watery. Enter the game-changer: frozen avocado (and yes, you can freeze those avocados). It might sound unusual, but avocado transforms a standard frozen margarita into a silky, creamy experience.

The technique is simple but effective. Start with well-frozen avocado chunks. When blended with the usual margarita elements — tequila, lime, and a touch of sweetener — the avocado creates a luscious emulsion. Unlike other creamers, it doesn't overpower the cocktail's citrusy brightness or tequila punch; it just enhances mouthfeel. Frozen avocado can also help the drink hold up longer without separating (unlike ice that quickly melts), so your first sip is just as creamy as the last.

Getting a flawless frozen avocado margarita requires a few small hacks. First, freeze ripe but firm avocado. Overripe avocados turn mushy and water-heavy, which can dilute your cocktail. Blending frozen chunks with ice and liquid slowly at first ensures a smooth texture without overworking the blender. For an ultra-creamy version, add a splash of citrus juice first with the ice. It brightens the drink while keeping any potential curdling at bay.