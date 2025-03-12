The Easy Way To Make Frozen Cocktails Without A Blender

Let's start with a scenario. You've just moved into your brand new home. Dinner consisted of Mickey D's, and now you'd like a little something to wash down all those Big Macs. The only problem? Your blender is still packed away who knows where, and you've got a serious craving for something frothy, frozen, and fabulous.

Fortunately, you don't need to buy another blender and have it delivered to your house in order to whip up a perfect frozen cocktail. Instead, you just need a plastic zip top bag and a little patience. That's the word according to Caroline Pardilla, cocktail expert and author of "Margarita Time," an upcoming book that contains over 60 different margarita recipes. As Pardilla told us in an interview, "Add the ingredients for your cocktail to a sealable plastic freezer bag and make sure to push out the air, then seal it. Lay it flat in your freezer for several hours until it's frozen. Once it's ready, squeeze that slushee into your glass." Making a frozen cocktail without a blender really is that simple.