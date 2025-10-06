7 Classic Boomer Dinners We Still Love Today
The Baby Boomer era following World War II was an interesting time for both American culture and cuisine. The dawn of modern kitchen appliances, proliferation of canned foods, and emphasis on traditional family values shaped the meals that ended up on plates. Despite encroaching modernity, dishes were often made from scratch with love featuring hearty proteins. Furthermore, they were typically centered around the affordable, widely available ingredients of the time.
A lot has changed since the postwar period, including our tastes and preferences. However, that doesn't mean that many of the dishes popular during this time have been phased out of the minds and stomachs of Americans. Boomer meals still inspire comfort and feelings of home, and they are still being enjoyed today. If you're looking to take a bite out of the past or are looking to switch up your regular meal routine, here are some tasty, Boomer-approved dishes worth trying.
1. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, and pudding
Nothing says "old-fashioned" and "homey" quite like a slice of meatloaf, slathered in a sweet and savory glaze. Our recipe swaps out ground beef for lighter turkey and uses a flavorful tomato chutney instead of a classic ketchup topping. It's like the food that your parents used to love — just with a modern twist.
This meatloaf is best served with sides that allow its flavors to shine. Think creamy garlic mashed red potatoes. The roasted garlic adds a subtly sweet flavor that will complement the notes of the chutney. A homemade classic vanilla pudding — which doesn't rely on instant pudding mix — rounds out this old-fashioned supper favorite.
Recipe: Super Moist Turkey Meatloaf
2. Pork chops and applesauce
Pork chops and applesauce were a staple dish in our childhood home. While the two might seem like an unlikely pairing, the experience of getting a bite of the sweet sauce, combined with the succulent pork, was nothing short of heavenly. Our recipe takes the classic dish up a notch and cooks the meat in a savory mix of orange juice, brown sugar, mixed mushrooms, and shallots.
All of these ingredients pair well with a batch of sweet and spiced applesauce, which leaves the fruit chunky. If you want something a little smoother, take your immersion blender to it before serving.
Recipe: Aromatic Smothered Pork Chops
3. Salisbury steak, green beans, and blueberry pie
Salisbury steak may be a dish seemingly relegated to the confines of history, but our recipe gives it a fresh and fun spin. The deeply savory dish is seasoned with punchy ingredients like Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, mushrooms, and beef broth.
Since it can be heavy on the palate, it's best to pair it with light side dishes, like lemon garlic green beans. The brightness of the citrus and the sharpness of the garlic are an excellent foil to the heaviness of the steak — and what better way to finish this meal out than with a slice of decadent, sweet, bakery-worthy blueberry pie?
Recipe: Classic Salisbury Steak
4. Pot pie and roasted carrots
Pot pie is the perfect dish to enjoy on a cold winter day. This Boomer-approved dish not only has a classic pot pie protein, chicken, but also an extra dose of umami from the mushrooms and sweetness from the butternut squash. We love that it's made in a large casserole dish so that it's easy to serve and it's topped with frozen puff pastry. This means the crust is one less thing you have to worry about making yourself.
Although there are already carrots in the pot pie — and the dish is considered a one-and-done meal that doesn't always need sides – roasted carrots are always an excellent option worth trying. Roasting allows the sweetness of the root vegetable to shine, elevating the flavor of your homestyle pot pie.
5. Beef tenderloin, creamed spinach, and peanut butter pie
Beef tenderloin is a dish that you pull out of your pocket when you need something upscale or fancy for a dinner party or another special event. Our herb-roasted beef tenderloin recipe relies on a ton of fresh herbs for flavor, offering the perfect light complement to the savory protein.
Creamed spinach is a tasty and veg-forward side dish to serve with it; the combination gives off high-quality steakhouse vibes. Finish your meal off with a deceptively simple peanut butter pie, and you'll have a meal that will have your guests begging for seconds.
Recipe: Herb-Roasted Beef Tenderloin
6. Spaghetti and meatballs and Caesar salad
Even if you didn't grow up in the Boomer era, you probably have fond memories of eating this Italian-American classic. This recipe keeps it as weeknight-friendly as it can be: frozen meatballs simmered in a warm, homemade tomato sauce. It's one you can prep in the morning and have ready to go before dinner; just boil your favorite spaghetti noodles and you'll be well on your way.
This dish could use some light, fresh veggies, which is why we recommend pairing it with this kale Caesar salad. The kale provides a slightly bitter bite, while the umami cheese and homemade croutons offer a complementary and flavorful pairing.
7. Tuna casserole and roasted asparagus
Tuna casserole is thought to be an old-timey dish. But our recipe adds a fun, Spanish twist and derives its unique flavor from a play on romesco sauce. Pimento-stuffed olives, cauliflower, smoked paprika, and more add dimension to this savory spin on a Boomer classic and make it the perfect pairing for a simple side like roasted asparagus. The char and bright lemon juice will help balance this traditionally heavy casserole and send you back for seconds.
Recipe: Spanish Romesco-y Tuna Casserole
Static Media owns and operates Chowhound, Mashed, and Tasting Table.