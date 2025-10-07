Proofing Vs Fermenting Dough: What's The Difference?

Baking bread is a labor of love, and whether you picked up the craft during the 2020 lockdown or have been an avid, lifelong baker, it's likely guaranteed that you've got friends and family members who are thankful for your passion for baking, gladly feasting on the fruits of your efforts. What they might not know is the intricate chemistry that underlies the successful outcome of your freshly baked bread. Two essential steps form the foundation of the dough before baking: the proofing stage and the fermentation period. But what exactly is proofing or fermentation, and what role does each play in impacting the final result?

Put simply, fermentation is an anaerobic process, which means it does not require oxygen to occur, wherein the yeast consumes the sugar and starches in the dough mixture and breaks them down into simpler substances like carbon dioxide, ethanol, and other flavor-imparting compounds. The carbon dioxide is responsible for the dough rising, while the alcohol and other compounds impact the aromas and flavors of the bread. Fermentation is the key to a flavorful loaf of sourdough bread.

Proofing, on the other hand, is the final dough rise stage once shaped into a loaf. It is reportedly the hardest step to get right when baking bread because it's important to achieve the ideal amount of gas in the gluten network so as to not break the dough. Ultimately, you can think of fermentation as the initial rise of the entire dough, while proofing is the final rise of the individual loaves once they've been shaped into your desired structure. Both rises entail the same chemical reactions, and at times, you may notice that the terms "fermentation" and "proofing" are used interchangeably.