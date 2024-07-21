The Air Fryer Shortcut To Proof Bread Way Faster

The sweet aroma of freshly made bread wafting through the kitchen is one of the simple joys of baking. Couple that with biting into a deliciously soft airy loaf and you have a glimpse of baking nirvana. To achieve this culinary feat, however, you'll need to master the process of proofing bread dough. Usually, proofing takes hours, especially if you let the dough rise at room temperature. Luckily, there's a faster method: The air fryer hack.

Yes, the air fryer designed to cook quick, healthy meals can also be used to house your bread for proofing. Begin by making your bread dough as usual, then shape it and place it in a bowl that'll fit inside the air fryer. Ensure the bowl is greased first to prevent sticking, and cover the dough with plastic wrap so it doesn't dry out in the warm air fryer. Next, preheat the air fryer at the lowest temperature, usually around 90 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and put in the dough to proof.

The dough will take about 30 minutes to one hour to proof. The exact time depends on the type of dough and the heat level in the air fryer which varies from model to model. So, to ensure you don't accidentally overproof your bread, begin checking for doneness once you reach the 30-minute mark. If the dough has increased in size press it with your finger and if it slowly bounces back up but still leaves an indentation, then it's ready.

