Mistakes You Should Avoid Making When Baking Bread

Baking your own bread brings a unique sense of satisfaction. To craft your own loaf is to immerse yourself in the pleasures of the senses; from the bouncy stretch of the dough under your hands as you knead it, to the irresistible scent as it bakes, to the sight of the loaf rising and turning golden in the oven. If all goes well, you'll enjoy the satisfaction of eating bread handcrafted just for you. With all the comfort and pleasure bread-baking offers, it's no wonder so many of us took it up during the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pleasurable as bread-baking can be, the process is also laden with pitfalls for the inexperienced. Many an eager novice has dived into their first bread recipe head first, only to end up with a flour-encrusted kitchen and a flat, dense, misshapen, or gummy loaf. The reality is that while bread-baking can be relaxing and pleasurable, it's also a technical craft that rewards practice. To walk you through the process and common mistakes to avoid, we've enlisted a team of experts: baker and recipe developer Emily Laurae, personal chef Ben Randall, and baking instructor John Oechsner.