This Is The Best Place To Proof Bread In Your Kitchen

It might seem strange to proof bread in the oven at first. If the oven is off, it won't be much warmer than the rest of your kitchen, right? But if you turn the oven on, even at the lowest possible setting (which for most ovens is 170 degrees Fahrenheit) it will be far too hot, and the dough will start to cook. The secret lies in your oven's lightbulb. Believe it or not, those little bulbs can get your oven as hot as 75 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. To test whether your oven will be good for proofing bread, put an oven thermometer in it and turn the light on. Check the temperature after half an hour, and if it's in the optimal range, you know it's good for proofing.

If your oven light does not get hot enough, there's another option. Put a baking dish on the bottom rack of your oven and place your bread on the middle or top rack. Then, fill the baking dish with boiling water and close the oven. The boiling water will generate steam, gently warming the oven. For either of these processes, it is best to keep the bread in a bowl covered by an airtight lid or plastic wrap. Many recipes call for covering the bowl with a towel, but this can let air in, causing the dough to lose moisture and form a skin.