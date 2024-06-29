What To Do If You Accidentally Overproof Your Bread

If you've left your bread to rise for too long, it can become overproofed — basically, this means it's risen too much. In short, this means there's too much gas in it, and the bread won't hold its shape properly and might end up deflated. You can test for overproofed bread by poking the dough: If you make a dent with your finger and the dough doesn't bounce back at all, sorry: You've got overproofed dough on your hands.

The good news is that it can be fixed — at least in certain situations. If you've overproofed the dough on its first proofing, when the loaf hasn't been shaped (for most bread recipes, you'll do two rounds of proofing), the fix is simple. You can simply punch the dough (or flatten it any way you like, with your hands or any robust kitchen utensil), so that excess air is squished out, and then you can continue with shaping the loaf and the second proofing. Depending on the type of bread, you can do this repeatedly, in the event you overproof the bread more than once — it's probably okay with brioche, rye, and pizza dough, to name a few.

Sourdough is more sensitive: You can maybe deflate it once, but if it happens on the second proof, you'll have to just take your chances baking it — although if you don't score the dough and use a hotter oven temperature, you might avoid the bread deflating as overproofed dough tends to do.

