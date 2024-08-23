The Hardest Bread Baking Step And How To Get It Right

If you're trying to master the art of baking bread, there's likely one step of the process that's tripping you up: Proofing your bread correctly. Even experts agree, like Nathan Myhrvold, the author of the Modernist Cuisine cookbook series. "Calling proof is a part of the bread-making craft that's hard to teach — even experienced bakers find it can be one of their most difficult tasks," he says. It's not a hard concept to wrap your head around, but getting it right takes practice.

Advertisement

"The idea is to call proof when there is an optimal relationship between the amount of gas in the dough and the ideal gas-retention properties of the gluten network," says Myhrvold. This means that the dough needs to have enough gas to rise, but not so much that it breaks through the dough. Myhrvold says there isn't a scientific way to determine perfectly proofed bread, because every recipe is different.

However, he has one simple way to do it: Poke the proofed dough with your finger. "The fingertip test is not a scientific method, and you'll have to practice to become proficient, he says. "But, it's good enough for an educated assessment."

Myhrvold gives detail to what you should look for: "The pressure should leave a small dent in the dough. It will slowly spring back, but the indentation should remain clearly visible," he says. If it springs back fast and the dent vanishes, it's under-proofed; if it doesn't spring back at all, you've over-proofed it.

Advertisement