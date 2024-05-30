The Secret To Julia Child's Go-To Sandwich Bread

Bread has been a culinary canvas for many chefs, including the inventive and inspirational Julia Child. Her remarkable recipes feature an array of helpful hints that elevate the ordinary to the extraordinary. Child, a gregarious gastronomist of everything gourmet, spent years in the kitchen and shaped many carefully crafted dishes for the culinary world. Julia Child's hack for creating superb scrambled eggs and other touted and tasty concoctions puts her in the canon of master chefs.

Many cream-of-the-crop chefs who make it to the top of the class have learned the art of baking bread. Child built a repertoire of skills in transforming tough dough into the softest slices of bread that spotlight her French training and rustic rural life. She tackled brioche, quick breads, sourdough, pumpernickel, buttermilk white, and more on her beloved and seasons-long show, "The French Chef." However, according to Food & Wine, Julia Child has a secret that sets her sandwich bread recipe apart from the pack. She suggests using a preferment mixture of flour, water, and yeast to enhance the bread's flavor.

This skillful take on sandwich bread speaks to Child's risk-taking yet tactful and technical style. This bread reminds her fans of her culinary talent, and this secret will likely lead them to say one of her favorite phrases, "Bon Appétit!"

