10 Easy Mezcal Cocktails You Can Make At Home

Mezcal is having a major moment right now, and for good reason. Like tequila, this Mexican spirit is made from agave. However, there are some key differences between tequila and mezcal. For one, the agave piñas for mezcal are typically roasted instead of steamed, which often gives the spirit a smoky flavor. In addition, mezcal can be made from any type of agave plant, while tequila can only be made from Blue Weber agave. This makes mezcal incredibly diverse and perfect for a wide range of cocktails.

Purists might tell you that the correct way to drink mezcal is straight up, maybe with a slice of orange and some sal de gusano (worm salt) or a beer chaser. However, mixologists around the world have been experimenting with it in everything from strong, spirit-forward drinks to light, citrusy refreshers. Its smoky character makes it a great fit for both modern creations and clever takes on classics. But you don't need to be a professional bartender to create bar-worthy mezcal cocktails. In many cases, all it takes is a few simple ingredients.

If you've been holding onto that bottle of mezcal in your liquor cabinet and wondering what to do with it, these easy recipes will show you just how versatile and delicious it can be. Some are variations of classic cocktails where you simply swap one of the spirits out for mezcal, while others are fresh recipes designed to complement the mezcal and let its true flavors really shine. Without further ado, let's get shaking.