You Should Be Drinking These Negroni Variations This Summer
The Negroni is among the pantheon of great drinks for a reason. It's a mainstay everywhere, from dives and elegant parties to some of the world's best bars. A deceptively simple drink traditionally made from equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, its intoxicating mix of sweetness, bitterness, subtle freshness, and citrus makes it a great drink for all seasons. While the traditional Negroni is an icon, it's also a great starting point for some unexpectedly summery twists. To that end, Justin Lavenue, co-owner of The Roosevelt Room and owner and operator of The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, gave Chowhound some exclusive tips on how to rethink this classic drink for warmer weather.
The traditional Negroni is something of a contradiction. Its three ingredients, which have overpowering, arguably unpleasant flavors on their own, come together into a delicious boozy symphony. Anthony Bourdain said as much and the Negroni was his favorite drink. For all its complexity, it's also strong, bitter, and unsurprisingly spirit forward given that it's 100% alcohol. As such, the Negroni is more often considered an evening drink rather than a poolside pick-me-up. But, with a couple of simple swaps and thoughtful additions, you can transform the world's best selling cocktail into, in Lavenue's words, "a delicious Negroni variation that is easy to make, deceptively refreshing, and perfect for a spring [or] summer evening."
The Yama Negroni is a smoky secret weapon
One Negroni variation you've probably not heard of is much like the infamous boulevardier. It swaps out the gin for a different spirit entirely, changing the character of the drink whilst keeping its DNA mostly intact: This spicy yet surprisingly bright cocktail is made not with gin, but with Japanese whisky (Hakushu 12-year if possible). Japanese whiskies can be a little more experimental in terms of flavor than their Scottish or American counterparts, but that only makes them more fitting for mixology. If you love whisky, Japanese flavors, or both, then you're sure to love the Yama Negroni.
This whisky goes into an old fashioned glass with a large ice cube along with equal parts of amaro Montenegro (it has a similar profile to Campari but with a little more spicy complexity) and Dolin blanc vermouth. The smoky, herbal notes of the Japanese whisky play perfectly in concert with the notes of orange blossom and vanilla that the amaro brings. Dolin blanc, meanwhile, provides balance and keeps things nice and light. Justin Lavenue suggests drinking this particular variation as an early evening apéritif or as a refreshing nightcap. Top it off with a twist of lime or some lime-infused oil to bring a little lift to the party.
The white Negroni is a crowd-pleaser fit for a daytime drink
For a daytime drink that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser, Justin Lavenue recommends a modern spin on the drink with a sleek, clear look: the white Negroni. According to Lavenue, instead of the sweet, bitter notes of Campari, the white Negroni "uses Suze, a French bitter made from gentian root, which provides a slightly floral and earthy bitterness. The sweet vermouth is replaced with Lillet blanc (or Cocchi Americano), a white wine-based apéritif with citrus and floral notes."
He recommends a version of the drink "popularized by Josh Harris of Trick Dog in San Francisco, which swaps out the traditional Suze for Luxardo bitter bianco and Lillet blanc (or Cocchi Americano) for Dolin blanc vermouth." According to Lavenue, "this version actually yields a Negroni that is clear/white in color instead of the bright yellow/gold that the traditional white Negroni is known for." By retaining the vermouth, it also keeps a lot of the distinct flavors that have made the Negroni such a beloved drink. As such, "[it's] much closer in flavor profile to the traditional Negroni since it is not dominated by the flavor of gentian (which is [the] primary ingredient in Suze)." It retains the complexity of the perfect Negroni whilst being more refreshing, making it a perfect summer cocktail.
The Negroni sbagliato is a light, bubbly variation that's great for a party
Many would-be Negroni drinkers are turned off the cocktail by its intensity. That's not entirely unreasonable, given the Negroni's strength and bold flavor profile. But, with one bubbly addition, this love-it-or-hate-it drink becomes a true crowd-pleaser. "A Negroni sbagliato offers a distinct twist on the traditional Negroni by replacing the gin with sparkling wine, typically Prosecco," explained Justin Lavenue. "This substitution lightens the drink's overall body and shifts the flavor profile toward a more effervescent and refreshing character."
The Negroni sbagliato had a viral moment thanks to its endorsement from "House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy, and it's remained popular for good reason. "While a classic Negroni is bold, bitter, and aromatic, with the gin providing a strong herbal backbone, the Negroni sbagliato retains the bittersweet balance from the Campari and sweet vermouth but introduces a lighter, fruitier edge due to the sparkling wine," Lavenue told us. The effervescent bubbles of the Prosecco bring a subtle brightness that really cuts through the intense, bitter flavors of the Campari. It's also refreshing and easy to make in big batches, making it a perfect pour for a summer party. As Lavenue elaborated: "Negroni sbagliato [is] a slightly less intense and more approachable version of its predecessor, ideal for those who enjoy the flavors of a Negroni but prefer a more bubbly and less spirit-forward experience."
The Negroni that isn't a Negroni at all
Sometimes, you want the flavor and satisfaction that comes with drinking a great Negroni, but fancy something that you can drink more than two of without feeling a little woozy. In this case, you might find yourself reaching for the Negroni's close cousin: the Americano. Both of these drinks are classic Italian apéritifs made with Campari and sweet vermouth. But, while they're often compared (especially in terms of flavor), the drinking experience can be very different. "Both drinks are classic Italian cocktails, but the Negroni is a more robust and intense option," Justin Lavenue explained.
The Americano, on the other hand, is a lot easier on the palate (and on your head the next morning). It skips the gin entirely, instead being made with equal parts Campari and sweet vermouth topped off with sparkling water. Because there's no gin involved, the alcohol content is much lighter. This makes for a much lighter drink with a bubbly quality that balances out the bitterness of the Campari. "The addition of soda water dilutes the bitterness and offers a refreshing, effervescent quality," Lavenue said. That's the joy of an Americano — it's a Negroni that you can drink all night (or day) long!
When the Americano is a better choice than the Negroni
The Negroni might be truly iconic, but it isn't a drink for all situations. Whether that's down to its strength, its flavor profile, or the cost of making one, they're best enjoyed as a luxurious pre- or post-dinner treat rather than a daily driver. The Americano covers these bases well, making it the perfect option for a Negroni lover who wants something a little less intense for a party or barbecue. It's a great drink for boozy brunches, eating al fresco, or even a beach day — times where you want a drink, but aren't craving the heaviness of a traditional Negroni. "Its lower alcohol content and slightly bitter yet citrusy flavor make it ideal for sipping while enjoying lighter fare, such as salads, seafood, or antipasti," Justin Lavenue said. "The drink's simplicity and bright flavors also make it a great option for warm-weather occasions, where guests might prefer a more refreshing, less intense cocktail."
The Negroni, on the other hand, shines in the evening, whether as an apéritif, digestif, or even a nightcap. "It pairs well with heartier dishes like steaks, charcuterie, or strong cheeses, where its bold flavors can stand up to the richness of the food," said Lavenue. At the end of the day, it's all to do with context and personal preference. As Lavenue explained: "The Americano shines when you want something lighter and more refreshing, while the Negroni is perfect when you're seeking a more intense and complex drinking experience."