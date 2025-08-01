You Should Be Drinking These Negroni Variations This Summer

The Negroni is among the pantheon of great drinks for a reason. It's a mainstay everywhere, from dives and elegant parties to some of the world's best bars. A deceptively simple drink traditionally made from equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, its intoxicating mix of sweetness, bitterness, subtle freshness, and citrus makes it a great drink for all seasons. While the traditional Negroni is an icon, it's also a great starting point for some unexpectedly summery twists. To that end, Justin Lavenue, co-owner of The Roosevelt Room and owner and operator of The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, gave Chowhound some exclusive tips on how to rethink this classic drink for warmer weather.

The traditional Negroni is something of a contradiction. Its three ingredients, which have overpowering, arguably unpleasant flavors on their own, come together into a delicious boozy symphony. Anthony Bourdain said as much and the Negroni was his favorite drink. For all its complexity, it's also strong, bitter, and unsurprisingly spirit forward given that it's 100% alcohol. As such, the Negroni is more often considered an evening drink rather than a poolside pick-me-up. But, with a couple of simple swaps and thoughtful additions, you can transform the world's best selling cocktail into, in Lavenue's words, "a delicious Negroni variation that is easy to make, deceptively refreshing, and perfect for a spring [or] summer evening."