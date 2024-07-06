Yes, There's A Right Way To Drink Mezcal

If you've only begun exploring the wide-ranging world of mezcal, maybe it's time you dive even deeper into the scene by drinking this traditional Mexican spirit made from the agave plant the way it was meant to be enjoyed. No, you're not going to be tossing this back in a shot glass. Mezcal is meant to be sipped and in Mexico, there are a few traditional drinking vessels specifically made for imbibing the liquor. You have a choice here: jicaras, copitas, or veladoras.

The first two resemble bowls more than glasses and the third shares some characteristics with a shot glass. We'll explore all three choices further below. The most typical accompaniment for mezcal is an orange slice with sal de gusano or worm salt on it. Don't be grossed out by the idea of worm salt. If we didn't tell you it had ground-up insects in it, you never would have known. The umami-heavy condiment that features a smoky spiciness, when mixed with the sweetness and acidity of the orange slice, enhances the natural flavors in the mezcal.