The 12 Oldest Cocktails You Can Still Drink Today

Humankind has been drinking alcohol for thousands of years with evidence of the existence of beer dating all the way back to 11,000 B.C.E. Distillation methods yielded liquor around the 1400s and cocktails naturally followed after, modifying liquor with sugar, fruit, or herbs. Some ingredients are added for flavor, while some may have been added for its medicinal properties. For example, the classic gin and tonic came about because quinine helped British Empire soldiers combat malaria.

While the oldest cocktail in the world is thought to be a 16th-century recipe called El Draque, that cocktail can't easily be had today because it was made with the bark of a tree called Chuchuhuasi that is native to the Amazon rainforest. Other historic cocktails, though, are still present today and some are even considered to be the most popular cocktails of all time. Cocktails like the old fashioned or the Sazerac were first created in the 1800s. These classic cocktails are widely enjoyed by imbibers around the world throughout the centuries. Here are some of the oldest cocktails that you can still easily drink today.