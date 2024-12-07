3 Easy Ways To Make Your Old Fashioned Even Better

When it comes to cocktails, an old fashioned is a classic. The beverage is whiskey-based and lightly sweetened with a simple syrup. Typically, it is made with rye whiskey or bourbon, bitters, and sugar. At the end, it is garnished with an orange peel and a cherry. There are many varieties of the drink, such as adding a sweet lavender flavor or using mezcal for a smoky finish. But before you experiment with the flavor profile, you have to know how to nail the classic recipe, which is said to have originated in the 19th century. The drink then evolved into what we know now during the Prohibition era in the 20th century — which is when mixologists added sugar and fruit. Looking for tips on how to make a delicious old fashioned? Well, look no further.

Justin Lavenue — owner and operator of The Roosevelt Room, The Eleanor, and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails — gave Chowhound the scoop on making the perfect old fashioned beverage with just a few simple tips. The quick version of his advice is: "To improve a homemade old fashioned, I would suggest first focusing on the basics: good whiskey, proper dilution, and just enough sweetness." That means selecting a high-quality liquor and using the correct ratios when building the drink. Lavenue went on to also suggest a few easy tips, such as selecting a high-quality garnish and serving the drink in a nice glass. Here are three easy ways to upgrade the classic cocktail.