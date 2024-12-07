3 Easy Ways To Make Your Old Fashioned Even Better
When it comes to cocktails, an old fashioned is a classic. The beverage is whiskey-based and lightly sweetened with a simple syrup. Typically, it is made with rye whiskey or bourbon, bitters, and sugar. At the end, it is garnished with an orange peel and a cherry. There are many varieties of the drink, such as adding a sweet lavender flavor or using mezcal for a smoky finish. But before you experiment with the flavor profile, you have to know how to nail the classic recipe, which is said to have originated in the 19th century. The drink then evolved into what we know now during the Prohibition era in the 20th century — which is when mixologists added sugar and fruit. Looking for tips on how to make a delicious old fashioned? Well, look no further.
Justin Lavenue — owner and operator of The Roosevelt Room, The Eleanor, and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails — gave Chowhound the scoop on making the perfect old fashioned beverage with just a few simple tips. The quick version of his advice is: "To improve a homemade old fashioned, I would suggest first focusing on the basics: good whiskey, proper dilution, and just enough sweetness." That means selecting a high-quality liquor and using the correct ratios when building the drink. Lavenue went on to also suggest a few easy tips, such as selecting a high-quality garnish and serving the drink in a nice glass. Here are three easy ways to upgrade the classic cocktail.
Select a good whiskey
There are many factors to consider when determining whether a whiskey is good. You want your whiskey to have a smooth mouthfeel and a nice aftertaste. Therefore, when selecting a high-quality whiskey, pay attention to its smell, color, age, and alcohol content. The whiskey should have a layered aroma with vanilla, spices, and other qualities. It should also have a darker hue, which suggests that it has undergone a longer aging process. It is recommended to select a whiskey that is 100-proof for an old fashioned, meaning that it has a higher percentage of alcohol. Also, when it comes to selecting whiskey for an old fashioned, rye is more common than bourbon or scotch, although that can differ according to preference.
From there, it is all about the dilution and amount of sugar. An old fashioned should have a sweet and spicy taste that does not distract from the whiskey. Some recipes call for a sugar cube, which is then muddled in the bottom of the glass with a dash of bitters and a splash of water. However, you can also use a simple syrup, which is made of sugar and water. To control the sweetness, be sure to use a 2:1 ratio for the syrup with two parts sugar to one part water. From there, just add a small amount — about one teaspoon — to the single cocktail.
Pick a high quality garnish
Once the drink is made, it is time to work on the presentation. Justin Lavenue noted that the garnish of the beverage is very important and can bring it to the next level. Beyond his initial advice, he said, "Something as simple as freshly expressed orange peel can elevate the drink without complicating it. The oil from the peel adds a subtle citrus note that brightens up the flavors, providing a refreshing contrast to the depth of the whiskey."
The restaurateur added, "A well-chosen garnish — whether it's a citrus twist or a brandied cherry — can make a big difference in how the drink presents itself visually and aromatically. Small details like these go a long way in creating a more memorable cocktail."
An old fashioned is typically topped with a thin slice of orange peel and a maraschino cherry. However, one can experiment with these garnishes by using a candied orange slice instead. Additionally, when it comes to cherries, it is common to reach for a Luxardo cherry, which is a dark maraschino cherry, rather than the bright red, sugary ones used for ice cream sundaes. They have similar tastes, although the Luxardo one is more rich, less sweet, and has a firmer texture.
Use a nice glass
Adding onto the presentation element of the old fashioned cocktail, Justin Lavenue suggested serving the alcoholic beverage in a nice glass to help your brain align with your tastebuds. "I always suggest using a nice old fashioned glass, or even one made from crystal, as there's no substitute for the way the cocktail feels in your hand as you take a sip," he said. "And your brain can't help making you feel like your drink is higher quality when it's appealing to the sense least thought about when it comes to a quality cocktail — your sense of touch."
The drink is typically served in a short glass, commonly referred to as a rocks glass or a lowball glass. While the glasses can be found at all different price ranges, it is typically thought that the ones that are thicker and have a heavier weight are of higher quality. Along with the shape and feel of the glass, you can also pay attention to the design. Some prefer a contemporary design that is smooth with a minimalistic pattern, while others prefer ones that have a classic, complex crystal design. Now that you have the perfect drink, the perfect garnish, and the perfect glass, your old fashioned will taste out of this world.