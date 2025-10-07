8 Vegetables You Should Never Buy Frozen, According To Chefs

Keeping your freezer well-stocked with frozen vegetables feels like the ultimate hack for creating healthier meals at home. For starters, they're convenient since they come washed and pre-chopped so you can save plenty of precious prep time. Plus, the longer shelf life can save you from wasting money on veggies that have gone bad in the crisper drawer.

Frozen vegetables also measure up nutrition-wise. Before freezing, veggies are generally picked at their peak of ripeness, nutritional value, color, and flavor. They're still highly nutritious and really convenient, says Jackie Newgent, RDN, Los Angeles-based plant-forward chef and culinary nutritionist.

That said, not all frozen vegetables are created equal – some can be tasty post-freeze while others tend to turn to mush. "Just consider how you plan to use them and adjust for their change in texture, appearance, or flavor," says Newgent. Often, that means skipping the thawing step and tossing them in oil and then straight into the oven or air fryer. To help you navigate the frozen veggie aisle, here are the top vegetables that chefs say you should never buy frozen.