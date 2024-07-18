The Super Fast Hack That Makes Cutting Bell Peppers Effortless

We always love a good restaurant meal prep hack that saves valuable time and trouble when getting dishes moving. Sometimes these hacks are so simple that one wonders how they went so long without having divined that particular twist or method for themselves. There's a huge variety of these time-saving tips out there related to a plethora of ingredients, but there's one particular vegetable that receives an inordinate number of explanatory videos: The bell pepper. Bell peppers can inspire a heavy sigh from a cook when it's time to strip them of their central core and many stubborn, sticky seeds — so it's no surprise that a lot of chefs and home cooks post bell pepper how-tos for hassle–free ways to cut out these sections of the pepper.

Here's a fun twist, though: One hack for coring and seeding a bell pepper doesn't even require you to use a kitchen knife. If you have at least one working thumb, you have all the tools you need to ready your bell pepper for cutting it in a fraction of the time it would take to perform one of the standard core-removing knife cuts. All you need to do is strategically dislodge the core and push it into the bell pepper itself. The hack is gaining popularity on TikTok, and it's easy to see why. Prepare yourself, because this is hilariously easy.