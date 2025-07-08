Give Cheese Sauce A Lighter Finish With This Simple Addition

At this point, cauliflower isn't just having a moment, it's become fully integrated into the modern American kitchen as a flexible option. Around 2016, this culinary chameleon started popping up in all sorts of recipes, and now it's found its way into nearly every food trend, from pizza crusts to gnocchi. Cauliflower's simple flavors are versatile in the best way — a blank canvas that takes on bold flavors, whether you're air frying it for roasted vegetable tacos or roasting it into a crispy, golden cauliflower steak.

Cauliflower rice is one of the biggest upshots of this food trend. This vegetable-based rice replacement can be whipped up fast, and has much of the same flexibility as traditional rice — in burrito bowls, served with steaming curry, or as a simple side dish. (If you've ever made it, you know the trick is in the prep: cooking in small batches, and using just a few blender pulses get you fluffy cauliflower rice instead of a soggy mess.)

But the hack of boiling and then blending cauliflower for a creamy sauce is a great way to try yet another new approach to the vegetable. It can be mixed in with a tomato sauce for a rich nuttiness, drizzled over baked potatoes for a lighter potatoes au gratin, or whipped into a spinach dip for a creaminess without the weight.