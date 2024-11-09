The Mistake That's Ruining Your Frozen Veggies

Some people turn up their noses at frozen veggies, but they can be just as delicious as their fresh counterparts when prepared correctly. From peas to corn to okra, there are plenty of frozen vegetables that taste great when properly cooked while giving you the convenient ability to store them for longer periods of time. If you've shied away from frozen veggies because they always turn out limp, you're likely making the common mistake of letting them thaw before cooking.

Veggies can be taken from the freezer and added right into whatever you're making, whether it's chili, gumbo, or a stir-fry. This helps frozen veggies stay crispy and crunchy during the cooking process rather than turning droopy. The water in vegetables expands when frozen, which causes breakage in the normally rigid cellular structure of the vegetables. When thawed, this lack of structure can lead to a soggier, mushier consistency. By skipping the defrosting process, your frozen veggies will stay firmer and crunchier when cooked.