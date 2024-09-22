How To Dice An Onion Like A Professional Chef
Being able to slice and dice like a professional chef in your own kitchen may seem like a skill that has more to do with showmanship than anything else, but properly cutting up your ingredients is essential if you want to elevate your cooking game. Take dicing and onion, for example. If you do so evenly, it not only looks more professional, but it also ensures that your ingredients cook consistently. Whether you're making a soup, stir-fry, or salsa, properly diced onions prevent overly onion-y bites and help all of the flavors blend together more harmoniously. Luckily, all you need to perfectly dice an onion is a sharp knife and a cutting board.
Start by grabbing a large, sharp knife. A chef's knife is perfect for this job; if you need help picking one out, check out our guide to kitchen knives. Use the knife to slice off the top of the onion where the peel converges (not the stem). Next, hold the onion upright on the cutting board, using the sliced section as a flat base, and make vertical slices all around the vegetable. The slices should be deep and about ½-inch or so wide depending on how fine of a dice you're going for. Once you've made cuts all the way around, set the onion on its side and start making horizontal cuts. The vertical cuts, combined with the onions natural layers, should make it so that the onion dices with ease.
More tips for perfect dicing
The beauty of this technique is that you can adapt it to match your cooking style. You can go through the steps quickly if you just need some roughly chopped onion, or you can be extra meticulous for a more precise dice. If you need a bit more control, cut the onion on its long axis after making the vertical slices so you can lay it on the cutting board while you chop it horizontally. Afterwards, don't forget to save your onion peels to use later.
It's no secret that onions make you cry, but there are a few methods to keep your tears at bay, such as freezing the onion beforehand or turning on your oven's vent hood as you slice. Or, you can use the tears as motivation to help you dice faster! In order to do so safely, practice holding the knife properly. Grip the handle with your last three fingers and use your thumb and the side of your first finger to pinch the heel end of the knife's blade. Keep your other hand — the one that's holding the onion — in a claw shape with the fingers tucked under your knuckles. This way, if something goes wrong, you won't end up with a pinky in your pico de gallo. Practice makes perfect when it comes to knife skills. Try this dicing technique slowly and safely at first, and in no time you'll be chopping at restaurant speeds.