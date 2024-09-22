How To Dice An Onion Like A Professional Chef

Being able to slice and dice like a professional chef in your own kitchen may seem like a skill that has more to do with showmanship than anything else, but properly cutting up your ingredients is essential if you want to elevate your cooking game. Take dicing and onion, for example. If you do so evenly, it not only looks more professional, but it also ensures that your ingredients cook consistently. Whether you're making a soup, stir-fry, or salsa, properly diced onions prevent overly onion-y bites and help all of the flavors blend together more harmoniously. Luckily, all you need to perfectly dice an onion is a sharp knife and a cutting board.

Start by grabbing a large, sharp knife. A chef's knife is perfect for this job; if you need help picking one out, check out our guide to kitchen knives. Use the knife to slice off the top of the onion where the peel converges (not the stem). Next, hold the onion upright on the cutting board, using the sliced section as a flat base, and make vertical slices all around the vegetable. The slices should be deep and about ½-inch or so wide depending on how fine of a dice you're going for. Once you've made cuts all the way around, set the onion on its side and start making horizontal cuts. The vertical cuts, combined with the onions natural layers, should make it so that the onion dices with ease.

