The Step You Must Not Skip To Achieve Seriously Crispy Baked Eggplant

Eggplant may be one of the most divisive veggies out there — but not necessarily due to its flavor. Unlike other nightshades, such as tomatoes and bell peppers, eggplant is fairly bland, really only coming into its own after grilling, roasting, or being blended into baba ganoush (served at room temperature, of course). Instead, eggplant is more likely to be criticized for its texture. Sponge-like and moisture-rich when raw, this is a surefire recipe for producing a pile of eggplant mush once it's heated.

Though moisture in our food is just as important as drinking water to keep us hydrated, this high water content is likely why your eggplant parmesan keeps turning out soggy. Heat causes the moisture to evaporate, which creates steam that causes this veggie to fall apart. While this is ideal if you're blending it into a delicious Mediterranean dip or enjoying it as part of a rich stew, it's less than appetizing if you're trying to make crispy eggplant fritters or eggplant "sandwich bread" that actually holds up.

Fortunately, the solution to this common problem is as simple as can be: salt. Slicing and salting your eggplant about 20 minutes before you cook it helps draw out excess moisture, leaving behind denser, chewier texture that roasts and crisps up beautifully, even after being thoroughly coated in batter for frying, or smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. For best results, lay your eggplant slices on a clean tea towel or layer of paper towels before salting them.