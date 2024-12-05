The Fresh Secret Behind Frozen Foods

Thanks to frozen food, we can eat out-of-season foods year-round. Strawberries can be enjoyed in the peak of winter if you so desire. If you need a quick meal to end a busy day, you can simply reach into the freezer for a pizza or frozen meal. This incredibly convenient invention hasn't been around so long — only about 100 years in a form you'd recognize today — but it's crucial for keeping fresh foods for a few months rather than a few days. It's easy to assume that a frozen fruit or veggie isn't as nutritious or tasty as fresh, but this isn't necessarily true.

When it comes to commercially frozen foods, producers try to get freshly picked produce processed and frozen as quickly as possible. The reason behind the speed is to preserve the flavor, texture, and nutritional value; as soon as food is harvested, it starts to deteriorate. Surprisingly, food that gets commercially frozen is often processed quicker than the fresh food we purchase at the grocery store. It may only take two hours for something like berries or peas to be harvested, processed, and frozen, while it could take days for the same fresh foods to reach grocery store shelves. Technically speaking, frozen foods may be more "farm fresh" and contain more nutrients than fresh produce, as it was preserved more quickly right after harvest in a state of peak ripeness.