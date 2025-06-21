How To Freeze Spinach Without A Watery, Soggy Mess

Spinach is a powerful ingredient that can make any basic dish seem fancier. It adds texture to sandwiches, earthy flavor to pasta sauce, and boosts the nutrients in breakfast omelets. The biggest gripe one can have with this ingredient is its short shelf life. Even fresh spinach with proper storage hardly lasts more than a week in the fridge, and it can spoil sooner if you're opening and closing the container it came in. This is a real pain if you can't go through it all at once and want to avoid wasting food.

Extend the shelf life of spinach by freezing it — all you need to do is sacrifice a few minutes of your time to make it last an entire year. The key is blanching before freezing. Blanching is a technique where vegetables are steamed or submerged in boiling water and then transferred to an ice-cold water bath. This process "shocks" the food by slowing the enzymes that wilt the leaves and create unpleasant tastes and odors.

To nail the blanch, you'll need to properly wash and drain the fresh spinach. Put on a pot of boiling water with lots of salt, as creating a brine helps lock in the spinach's flavor. Boil the clean leaves for a couple of minutes, then, using a slotted spoon, scoop them into a bowl filled with ice-cold water. They'll be ready to store with plenty of flavor and color.