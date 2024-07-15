Muffin Tins Are Key To The Best Crowd-Pleasing Quiche

Quiche is a divine sight to behold on a table. With its hearty-yet-delicate crust and golden eggy filling dotted with whatever colorful veggies or meats the cook decided to include, quiche has the power to rev appetites from 20 feet away. It reigns supreme among egg or appetizer recipes, being equally at home on a breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snack table. It's far from dull, too — there are variations galore for quiche, ranging from meat-filled to vegan with dozens of pit stops in between. There's a quiche out there for everyone, and that wonderful fact is also one of the hardest things to get right about this eggy delight when you're trying to make it for a crowd — which version do you go with?

Typically, quiche is prepared as one single pie. While we love the experience of cutting that perfect slice — the one that holds together beautifully on the trip to our plate — there's a lot to be said for using individual muffin tins for quiche when trying to please a group of guests. The potential for variety is endless when you've got a dozen or so little wells at your disposal instead of one single pan. There's also something to be said for the joy of seeing an array of cute mini quiches in front of you, just waiting for you to make your choice — or, more realistically, your choices.