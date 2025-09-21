10 Creative Ways To Use Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We're going to be honest here: Red Lobster has very few things going for it. It seems like the claims about the chain going out of business are cyclical, and at this point, it's become the butt of the joke when talking about fast casual chains. The one thing that's no laughing matter about Red Lobster, though, are its Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

We could care less about the Endless Shrimp — it's the Cheddar Bay Biscuits that keep customers coming through the doors, and it might be the only saving grace for a chain whose menu is filled with, frankly, bad food. These complimentary biscuits are known for their soft texture, subtle cheesy flavor, and herby notes. In more good news, even if the chain continues to follow its downward trajectory and starts shuttering more of its locations, you can still get your hands on this famed side via its boxed Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix. The recipe is simple: combine the boxed biscuit mix with cheddar cheese, butter, and water, and you'll have a deliciously simple side for DIY Endless Shrimp night.

Although you can use the mix for its intended purpose — making biscuits — there are also ways to repurpose this mix for other recipes and dishes that could benefit from its flavor. Here are some ideas to get you started.