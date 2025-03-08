13 Unexpected Things You Can Make With Pre-Made Biscuit Dough

There's nothing like a warm, flaky, buttery biscuit. But they're not the easiest thing to make from scratch. Luckily, there's canned biscuit dough. Although pre-made biscuits aren't quite the same as the freshly made version, they're a very close second. But canned biscuit dough doesn't stop at biscuits. In fact, you can use canned biscuit dough to make a surprising range of meals, snacks, and desserts.

Canned biscuit dough can be swapped out for other doughs. For instance, it's similar to pie crust, although it's thicker. It can also be substituted for pizza dough since both are fairly neutral-tasting and good for holding toppings. That said, canned biscuit dough has a flakier texture than pizza dough and may also have a buttery flavor, depending on which brand you buy. These doughs often require different cooking times and temperatures, so be sure that you look up recipes specifically adapted for canned biscuit dough to avoid undercooked or burnt biscuit treats. Whether you're swapping it out for another kind of dough or just experimenting with a new taste and slightly different flavor profile, canned biscuit dough can make some pretty amazing dishes. And if you don't need an entire tube, you can freeze the leftover dough to use later. Future deliciousness and no food waste sounds pretty good to us. Here are 13 ways you can use canned biscuit dough that go far beyond biscuits.