13 Ways To Use Store-Bought Pancake Mix Besides Breakfast

Cupboards without pancake mix in them feel empty, regardless of how much food is actually taking up space on the shelves. That's because even if nothing else in the cupboard looks good enough to eat, pancakes usually do. They're a good remedy for the there's-nothing-to-eat-in-this-house syndrome. However, the power of pancake mix goes beyond just ensuring that you have something to eat when nothing else appeals to you. It has the capacity to be the culinary wonder that shortens cooking time, decreases the length of any ingredients list, and leaps over tall buildings in a single bound.

And while the last statement is hyperbole, it isn't by much. Store-bought pancake mix is an all-in-one ingredient that steps in at a moment's notice to crisp up a plate of fish and chips. But that's not all. It binds together the disparate makings of a party appetizer, brings the fun of carnival food to your kitchen table, and gives you the taste of your favorite un-pancake breakfast. In other words, it's an excellent ingredient to have around, even if you don't want a stack of pancakes with copious amounts of whipped butter and maple syrup. Intrigued? Good, because on this list, you'll get a look at 13 ways you can use store-bought pancake mix to make all of your recipes easier and tastier without sacrificing quality.