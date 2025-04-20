16 Foods To Use For Pizza Crust That Isn't Dough

Crescent roll dough is one of our favorite ingredients to have on hand — and it's not just because it can be used as an easy side for a fancy-ish dinner. Crescent roll dough is buttery, puffs up slightly in the oven, and is super easy to work with. It's also versatile; you can bake your crescent roll pizza on a basic sheet pan, or try doing a deep-dish-style by tucking it into a pie plate.

This Ree Drummond-approved shortcut for delicious breakfast pizza is not only ingenious, but it can save you a ton of time. You don't have to mix up, rest, and stretch out the classic pizza crust; all you need to do is buy a container of crescent roll dough, unfurl it, and pinch the seams closed so that it resembles a single sheet of dough. Since you have raw dough, you'll need to bake your crescent dough pizza a little longer than if you used one of the other suggestions on this list that's already pre-baked, like naan or English muffins. Depending on the vessel you're cooking in and how hot you're running the oven, you may only need to budget about 10 minutes of your time for baking to ensure your pizza reaches peak deliciousness.

Breakfast toppings are a great place to start, but it's far from the only route you have to take with this handy hack. Try out a basic marinara and mozzarella-topped pie, or add your favorite thinly-sliced veggies to it.