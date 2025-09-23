9 Useless Gardening Products You Should Honestly Avoid Buying According To Experts

Gardening can be a year-round activity these days thanks to whimsical home gardens. No matter how convenient a year-round garden can be, there is a mad dash come spring as people attempt to cultivate their outdoor flora. Whether they're cultivating flowers, veggies, or even incredible, edible flowers, there is a whole swath of advice available online for those who wish to exercise their green thumb. You should be wary of those offering one-size-fits-all advice and those who are marketing tools that wind up never leaving your shed.

To help us navigate the murky waters of garden essentials, we reached out to Pam Arnold, the owner and operator of a 10-time Best of Rhode Island award-winning flower shop, Flowers by Bert & Peg. While Pam has first-hand knowledge from her years running the store, her husband, David Arnold, is a certifiable gardening expert. David has a degree in horticulture, spearheaded the greenhouse program for a New England-based flower distributor, and ran their greenhouse and live plants department for almost 40 years before he retired.

Pam's advice for the start of gardening season is, "It's better to spend a little bit of extra money at the beginning of the season than to have to keep replacing things because you went cheap to begin with." David's advice speaks to the simplicity of getting a garden started: "You don't need much more than a place to grow, and then a hoe, a rake, and a shovel."