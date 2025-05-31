Don't Throw Away These 11 Veggie Scraps, Plant Them Instead

Anytime you're cooking with onion or shallots, there's an opportunity for planting veggies scraps. Whether you're cutting an onion for a heavenly french onion soup, or to top your favorite slow-cooker chili, slice the onion crosswise to remove one inch from the top and bottom before slicing it for cooking. (You want to make sure the roots stay intact.) One of the sides you cut off will have small, dried root strings attached. That's the side you'll use for growing a new onion.

Begin by removing any remaining layers of papery skin from your onion end. Place the onion root side down in a shallow bowl of water on your countertop, covering the roots but not submerging the onion flesh. Make sure to change the water every few days, particularly if it starts to look cloudy or smell bad. Over the next several days, you'll begin to see new, tender white roots forming on the bottom of onion. Next, new green shoots will begin to spring upward from the center of the bulb.

Once the shoots begin to show you can plant the new onion plant in soil. Bury the root and bulb completely, leaving the shoots exposed. These shoots will continue to get thicker and darker as the onion grows. When the shoots naturally fall over and are starting to brown where they connect to the onion, they're ready to harvest. The entire process takes approximately 100 days.