Don't Throw Out Old Dishwashing Detergent Bottles. They're The Garden Tool You Didn't Know You Needed

Don't toss that empty dishwasher detergent bottle just yet. It can serve a purpose for years to come as a lightweight and super-convenient gardening tool — a watering can.

Converting a dishwasher detergent bottle into a watering can is a simple one-step process. You have to thoroughly clean the soap out of the bottle first, but at its core, you just poke holes in the bottle. Use something small and sharp but large enough to create an even, gentle flow of water. A drill works really well, but you can also use a hammer and nail. You can use a grease pencil or marker to dot locations for the holes.

Situate them on the side of the bottle directly opposite the handle, a little higher than where your hand will be, rather than on the lid itself so you don't have to tip the bottle all the way on its head to start water flow. You can add as many holes as you want, covering enough area to create a contained but effective shower. Depending on the bottle size, you might start with three rows of five and go up from there. Fill it with water, screw the lid back on, and tip the bottle to create a shower of water for your plants. If you want a higher water flow, add more holes. You could stop there, but you can also make it a part of your gardening aesthetic by adding some embellishments to the project.