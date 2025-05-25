Prevent Weeds In Your Vegetable Garden With This Natural Weed Killer That's Probably In Your Pantry

Unfortunately, herbicides don't discriminate between your crops and weeds. Anything you use to kill weeds can harm your plant life, and many herbicides can degrade the quality of your garden's soil as well. Salt can cause droughts, and many traditional dish soaps contain ingredients that disrupt soil and plant health. This natural weed killer is just one of the least destructive herbicides you can make at home which is still effective. It's important to spray your natural herbicide directly onto the weeds on a clear day, as wind and rain can spread the solution from the weeds to the plants. A controlled setting will keep your plants safer.

The best way to get rid of weeds is to remove them by hand, but not everyone has the time for that. Burning weeds through fire or hot water is probably the easiest and most eco-friendly method, but it involves the risk of potentially burning yourself so caution is advised. Pouring boiling water from an electric kettle will kill the weeds in an instant, and it's useful for getting rid of smaller weeds lurking around, but it will also kill any parts of the plant that it comes into contact with. Burning weeds with fire is a classic trick from Mother Nature herself, but you'll need a long torch and a bucket of water on standby — only use this trick if you have room to burn without the fire spreading to other plants. The right DIY weed-killer can help keep your garden looking breezy and bright.