Here's How Often You Should Really Be Watering Your Veggie Garden

Vegetables are wonders of transformation, converting nothing but sunshine, air, water, and dirt into nutritious, flavorful little gems in a matter of weeks. And while the sunshine, air, and dirt are always going to be there, sometimes it's up to us to make sure the water is in regular supply. But if your thumb isn't quite the shade of green you'd like it to be yet, knowing how often to water can be an intimidating conundrum. Your neighbor might have a thriving garden they only water once a week, while you follow along only to produce shriveled things with undersized fruits. That's because even right next to each other, different gardens can have different levels of water retention.

If you want a quick answer for how often to water your plants, take a look at your soil. And not just on the surface level. You need to check what's happening closer to the roots. If you prod a few inches under the surface, is there dry soil down there? It's time to water. Still moist? Leave it be. But when it comes to predicting when that time might come, you need to keep a closer eye on the weather, and know what type of soil you're planting in. And you can get testing right away with just a Mason jar!