Take Inspiration From Trader Joe's Tin Can Planters For A Whimsical Home Garden
While Trader Joe's is known for having some of the best snacks, it's hard to ignore the chain's new mini canned good planters that are making waves as a cute way to add some simple greenery into your home. One of the absolute best Trader Joe's finds for summer 2025, these tins are equipped with an appealing retro-looking label and come pre-filled, retailing for $3.99. While you get the alluring charm of Trader Joe's fun products along with a quick and easy way to start a little indoor garden, there is one major issue: the cans do not come with drainage holes. That said, you can either go through the process of removing and replanting, which could cause some trauma to your new windowsill greenery, or you can take inspiration from this idea.
As you can guess, you can simply repurpose other canned goods, albeit from TJ's or another grocery store — it's really personal preference. If you're keen on having a TJ's label as part of your indoor garden, you'll be able to grab canned vegetables or soup anywhere between $1 and $5, depending on what you decide. Moreover, this DIY project will allow you to choose from a wider selection of plants and can designs as opposed to the four single options of cans that you can choose from Trader Joe's selection. Nevertheless, to make one of these canned planters is quite simple.
Expanding your Trader Joe's canned garden
If you want to make your own planter from Trader Joe's canned goods or other cans from your recycling bin, the process is quite simple and cheaper than buying the $3.99 pre-planted cans. Start by emptying and rinsing out the can, then turn it upside down. Using a hammer and nail, punch three or four drainage holes into the bottom. Flip it back over and line the base with a thin layer of pebbles before filling it with soil. From there, you can plant whatever herbs or small greenery you'd like. And that's it.
Not only does this solve the drainage issue with the mini planters, but it also lets you choose your own plant and label design. You could also paint the cans to your heart's desire. Just peel off the label and go for a sleek, solid white, a sweet floral design, or a solid color for an artsy, rustic look.
After you've made a few, you can start to play around with different arrangements. The cans are small enough to cluster together for a simple yet unique coordinated set. They also work well when placed next to a bouquet of Trader Joe's fresh-cut flowers, which will instantly brighten up your kitchen. Also, since you're reusing packaging that would otherwise be tossed, these little DIY planters will double as a sustainable choice, lowering your carbon footprint.