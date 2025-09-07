Take Inspiration From Trader Joe's Tin Can Planters For A Whimsical Home Garden

While Trader Joe's is known for having some of the best snacks, it's hard to ignore the chain's new mini canned good planters that are making waves as a cute way to add some simple greenery into your home. One of the absolute best Trader Joe's finds for summer 2025, these tins are equipped with an appealing retro-looking label and come pre-filled, retailing for $3.99. While you get the alluring charm of Trader Joe's fun products along with a quick and easy way to start a little indoor garden, there is one major issue: the cans do not come with drainage holes. That said, you can either go through the process of removing and replanting, which could cause some trauma to your new windowsill greenery, or you can take inspiration from this idea.

As you can guess, you can simply repurpose other canned goods, albeit from TJ's or another grocery store — it's really personal preference. If you're keen on having a TJ's label as part of your indoor garden, you'll be able to grab canned vegetables or soup anywhere between $1 and $5, depending on what you decide. Moreover, this DIY project will allow you to choose from a wider selection of plants and can designs as opposed to the four single options of cans that you can choose from Trader Joe's selection. Nevertheless, to make one of these canned planters is quite simple.