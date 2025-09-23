17 Creative Additions For Overnight Oats

Oats are already an excellent source of protein, but they're far from the only nutrient-dense addition worth adding to your breakfast. If you want to hit your macro goals before the clock strikes 9 a.m., consider adding a scoop of your favorite protein powder to your oats. A word to the wise: Protein powder tastes like, well, protein powder. If you add a small amount to your recipe or disguise it with other strongly-flavored ingredients, like nut butter, you may not be able to taste it as much. Like selecting a wine for cooking, it's important that you only use a protein powder in your oatmeal that you like drinking with milk or water in a shaker bottle. And with so many different flavors of protein powder out there, including the likes of cake batter and brownie, you should have no issue finding one that suits your preferences. You can sprinkle as much or as little as you'd like in your oatmeal. To circumvent its gritty texture, try mixing it with milk and adding it to your oats the night before, rather than trying to mix it in right before eating it.

If you aren't a fan of the taste of conventional protein powders, but still want to get a nutrient-dense kick, you may want to try adding powdered peanut butter — like this one from PB Fit — to your oatmeal. It doesn't have the same artificial flavor as most protein powders, and we've found that it seamlessly integrates into overnight oats.