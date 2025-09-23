17 Creative Additions For Overnight Oats
Oatmeal has admittedly gotten a bad rap over the years. The hot version has been vilified due to its mucus-like texture and blandness, in turn allowing its fun, it-girl sibling, overnight oats, to gain a foothold in the breakfast world. Unlike hot oatmeal, overnight oats — as the name implies — are made by mixing oatmeal with milk or a milk alternative the night before. As the mixture sits, the milk softens the oats, eliminating the risk of a snot-like texture.
The one thing overnight oats did retain from its less-popular predecessor is its customizability. People everywhere are experimenting with sweet and savory overnight oats toppings, including classics like fruit, nuts, and sweeteners. However, there are a whole host of other creative toppings for overnight oats that are also worth spotlighting. The next time your jar of overnight oats is looking otherwise uninspired, check out this list of flavorful and inventive add-ins.
1. Matcha powder
Matcha, like overnight oats, is having quite the it-girl moment, and we couldn't be happier. This uniquely tasty green tea is excellent in a variety of baked goods, as well as in savory recipes. And it turns out that it makes an excellent addition to overnight oats, too.
Matcha's grassy flavor makes it a compelling inclusion and complementary pairing for other add-ins, including almonds and white chocolate. Our matcha almond overnight oat recipe is a great place to start. Although it uses almond milk, you can substitute in any type of milk you'd like, as they all work well with the flavor of the powder. The maple almonds are the perfect sweet and nutty foil to the earthy matcha, and you could make it even more delicious by adding your favorite type of fruit to the jars. You can use culinary-grade matcha for your oats and add it with the rest of your ingredients before you tuck your jars into the fridge for the night.
2. Chai concentrate
There are many ways to give your overnight oats a unique flavor, besides adding a crunchy or fruity add-in or topping. You can also switch up the liquid base that you combine with the oats. Instead of reaching for a container of milk, try adding a splash of chai concentrate and your favorite type of milk to the container. Chai concentrate is already sweetened and is typically prepared by mixing the liquid with warm or cold milk. The chai spices, which include cardamom, cinnamon, and sometimes ginger, are flavorful and will impart a delectably warm profile to the bland oats.
You can add as much or as little concentrate as you'd like. If you don't want to waste your precious drinking chai, you can also grab a container of chai spices and stir it into your milk of choice when preparing the oatmeal. You may not get as punchy of a tea flavor, but you will get the soothing undertones of the drink in every bite.
3. Cacao nibs
Some chocolatey element — be it cocoa powder, chocolate chips, or even chocolate milk — can give your overnight oats a dessert feel. If you're looking for a more unconventional add-in that won't skimp on the chocolatey flavor, try using cacao nibs instead. Rather than being sweet like conventional chocolate candies, cacao nibs are bitter and rather harsh, which is a flavor profile that not many ingredients can offer. They can be used as an alternative to regular chocolate, or as a pairing for sweeter oatmeal accompaniments.
The flavor of cacao nibs is something you need to get used to, but once you do, you can find a way to appreciate it. Banana and almond butter would offer a subtle sweetness to complement the cacao, while chopped raspberries or strawberries would give you a less-sweet version of chocolate-covered berries.
4. Espresso powder
We love baking with coffee, so it isn't surprising to see that coffee-infused overnight oats would make their way onto this list. Adding the same coffee grounds you'd use in your normal latte wouldn't work here, as you need the flavor to infuse into the milk without leaving behind a gritty texture. This is where instant coffee or espresso powder can come in handy. You can add a little bit to your milk of choice and give it a stir, then add your oats. Your oats will have all of the coffee flavor and none of the grittiness.
Instant espresso powder is stronger than instant coffee, so keep this in mind when you're deciding how much to add to your milk. You may not even need a whole teaspoon to taste the punchy coffee flavor. Try pairing espresso powder or instant coffee with brown sugar or caramel for a unique take on your favorite coffee drink.
5. Kefir
Most people add milk — either non-dairy or regular — to their overnight oats. But, if you stick with the status quo, you may be missing out on an opportunity to get a powerful dose of gut-healthy probiotics. Kefir, a type of fermented milk, is like a liquid version of yogurt. It's tangy, tart, and comes in a variety of flavors. Some folks will add it to smoothies, and it can also be an excellent addition to your overnight oats.
The amount of sugar and flavor of the kefir will vary by brand, so you may want to take a swig of it before you load up your oatmeal with added sweeteners, like maple syrup and honey. Frozen or fresh fruit is another way to add sweetness and a healthy punch of fiber to your kefir-based overnight oats. Top things off with a sprinkle of chia or flax seeds and enjoy a nutritious and flavorful start to your morning.
6. Toasted coconut
The general rule is that anything that could work well on a smoothie or açaí bowl can work well on overnight oats — including toasted coconut. This ingredient is so simple, yet packs a beautifully tropical and complex flavor. If you are okay with eating chocolate before 10 a.m., consider a play on an Almond Joy with coconut, chocolate, and slivered almonds. The nuttiness and richness of the flavors work well together and offer a very grown-up, complex bite. You could also take a trip to the tropics with a mango or pineapple-topped overnight oats recipe. The toasty, warming notes of the coconut would be the perfect foil to the sweet, fleshy fruits.
The important thing to note about toasted coconut is that you can't add it too far in advance, otherwise it'll get soggy. Add a sprinkle on top right before you're about to dive into it.
7. Melted ice cream
Usually, it's not good when your ice cream melts. But in this case, it is. Melted ice cream makes the perfect creamy addition to your overnight oats. While it might seem a bit odd, consider the components of the ice cream itself: heavy cream, sweetener, and flavoring. You can add all of these individual components to your oats anyway, so why not streamline the process?
Ice cream's flavor can be very sweet and very thick, so you'll want to cut some of the melted ice cream with regular milk. Start with a basic vanilla rendition, then start experimenting. Chocolate ice cream would be an excellent choice for pairing with fresh strawberries or raspberries, whereas butter pecan would be in good company with toasted nuts.
8. Lemon curd
Lemon curd is essentially a jam-ified, spreadable lemon custard. It can be used for so many different recipes, spanning desserts and sandwiches to — you guessed it — overnight oats. Its flavor is bright and sweet, and it adds a delectable, colorful contrast to an otherwise nude-colored bowl of overnight oats. You can make lemon curd yourself at home, or pick up a jar of it at the store — your hearty oats will thank you.
You can use lemon curd as a standalone ingredient in your overnight oats, or use it in conjunction with other fruity flavors — like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries. The citrus flavor is a great contrast to these berry-forward ingredients, as it will add sweetness and brightness to every bite. Its flavor is very tangy, so be sure to only add a small amount and taste as you go before adding more.
9. Miso paste
Many recipes for overnight oats are strictly savory. Sure, there's nothing wrong with adding a scoop of brown sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup, dried fruit, or decadent chocolate to your bowl. If you tend to side with the savory end of things, you'll be happy to know that all hope is not lost when it comes to overnight oats. In fact, you can make a batch of overnight oats savory by adding in one simple ingredient: miso paste. Miso paste is a salty and deeply umami spread made with fermented soybeans. The stronger varieties, including red miso, have a little more discernible funk to them, but all types of miso paste have somewhat of a unique flavor.
It's this unique flavor that makes miso paste a compelling addition to a savory overnight oats recipe. You'll only need to add about a teaspoon of the paste to your oats with water, mixing until well incorporated, before serving. Some folks will make their overnight oats even more savory by adding veggies, like wilted kale and soft-boiled eggs, or swapping out the milk or yogurt base for a savory broth — instead of conventionally sweet toppings.
10. Protein powder
Oats are already an excellent source of protein, but they're far from the only nutrient-dense addition worth adding to your breakfast. If you want to hit your macro goals before the clock strikes 9 a.m., consider adding a scoop of your favorite protein powder to your oats. A word to the wise: Protein powder tastes like, well, protein powder. If you add a small amount to your recipe or disguise it with other strongly-flavored ingredients, like nut butter, you may not be able to taste it as much. Like selecting a wine for cooking, it's important that you only use a protein powder in your oatmeal that you like drinking with milk or water in a shaker bottle. And with so many different flavors of protein powder out there, including the likes of cake batter and brownie, you should have no issue finding one that suits your preferences. You can sprinkle as much or as little as you'd like in your oatmeal. To circumvent its gritty texture, try mixing it with milk and adding it to your oats the night before, rather than trying to mix it in right before eating it.
If you aren't a fan of the taste of conventional protein powders, but still want to get a nutrient-dense kick, you may want to try adding powdered peanut butter — like this one from PB Fit — to your oatmeal. It doesn't have the same artificial flavor as most protein powders, and we've found that it seamlessly integrates into overnight oats.
11. Cold brew coffee
Ordering a coffee and breakfast to go with it isn't uncommon, so why not take advantage of a two-for-one deal and add brewed coffee to your overnight oats? The coffee will help plump up your oats while infusing every bite with a java-forward flavor. It's important to note that using plain coffee won't give your overnight oats the same texture as if you used milk, so you may want to consider diluting some of that cold brew with cream or milk to mimic the same mouthfeel.
The amount of coffee flavor that will come through will depend on the strength of the coffee itself. If you want that flavor to be a caffeinated beacon, use a robust cold brew. Or, opt for a lighter roast if you prefer a milder coffee essence. You don't even have to make your own cold brew to take advantage of this overnight oats hack, since there are so many bottled cold brews available in the grocery store nowadays. A pumpkin or hazelnut-infused one might be worth trying if you're looking to spice up your routine even more. Coffee-infused overnight oats would be excellent with any add-ins that normally pair well with coffee — think chocolate, caramel, and even maple.
12. Grated zucchini
If you're rolling your eyes at the mention of a vegetable on this list, you're probably not the only one. Oatmeal is often thought of as a conventionally "healthy" breakfast food, so we're not saying that you have to add vegetables like zucchini just to make it more nutritious. However, grated zucchini adds more than just extra nutrients and fiber; it also adds a pop of color and subtle crunch to your bowl. Zucchini can be added to sweet or savory overnight oats because it doesn't really have that pronounced a flavor to sway either way. It would be fine paired with chocolate or blueberries, or one mixed with sautéed greens and topped with a soft-boiled egg. You can even try a play on zucchini bread by adding cinnamon, brown sugar, and chocolate chips.
The key to adding zucchini to overnight oats is to be aware of its water content. Zucchini is a notoriously wet vegetable, so you'll want to squeeze out its moisture with a kitchen towel after you grate it. The residual liquid in the oats will rehydrate it somewhat, but you don't want it to be nearly as wet as freshly grated zucchini.
13. Tahini
Nut butters are standard additions for overnight oats for good reason. They're nutrient-dense — packed with fat, protein, and fiber– and quite flavorful. But let's be honest: Even if you only add a dash of nut butter to your overnight oats, the whole bowl will taste like it — potentially eclipsing the flavors of the other ingredients. Tahini is a much milder-tasting alternative that will still give your bowl a dose of healthy fat. This spread, made from sesame seeds, is more nutty than it is sweet or savory, meaning that it can be added into an array of overnight oats recipes.
If you're looking for ingredients to pair it with, just think about the types of cuisines and ingredients it's often associated with. It would be excellent in a Mediterranean-inspired recipe with walnuts and honey, or could even be made into a Dubai Chocolate-inspired overnight oats recipe, with the help of chocolate and pistachios.
14. Caramelized bananas
Bananas are a very accessible fruit and can bulk up your overnight oats. But aside from some sweetness, they really don't pack in too much flavor. That is until you caramelize them with butter and brown sugar. This bananas Foster twist on overnight oats is delectably sweet, yet not so dessert-leaning that you can't eat it for breakfast.
If you've seen videos of chefs preparing bananas Foster over a towering flame, you might not think that it's something you can make as an amateur home cook. However, that couldn't be farther from the truth. Simply toss the coin-sized fruit pieces in brown sugar and melted butter before transferring them to a skillet and cooking them until they're fragrant and sticky. You can also add a splash of booze if you don't mind a little flame to give this recipe a true bananas Foster twist. Serve your overnight oats with the banana pieces on top, and consider adding a drizzle of caramel sauce or sprinkle of cinnamon for even more flavor.
15. Chopped dates or date syrup
Dates are a really under-appreciated dried fruit. Not only can the fruit pieces add a toothsome texture and unique bite to your oatmeal, but you can also grab some date syrup to add a sweet touch to your breakfast. Plus, this fruit isn't just sweet; it also packs in a subtle caramel flavor that will add complexity to an otherwise boring bowl of oats.
Dates and nut butter or tahini are an excellent pairing, as the fruit's sweetness can balance out the richness of peanut or almond butter — two common toppings for overnight oats. You can also pair them with sliced bananas, as the sweetness of the banana would work well with — but not overwhelm — the sweetness of the dates.
16. Candied nuts
Nuts and peanuts are a common oatmeal topping, but there's an easy way to take these humble, nutrient-packed accoutrements to the next level. While candying your nuts and peanuts may require a little extra attention — and a watchful eye to ensure that they don't burn — they will definitely add a dynamic flavor to your oatmeal. Candying them brings out a more buttery and sweet flavor, which pairs well with both fresh and dried fruit.
To make candy nuts with just two ingredients, try tossing them with maple syrup and baking them in the oven until fragrant. You can also toast them in a skillet, though you'll want to be watchful of their color and aroma to prevent them from burning. Save the extra nuts for snacking later on (they taste excellent on popcorn), and add a little sprinkle to your overnight oats when you need to zhuzh them up.
17. Pistachio paste
Pistachio paste is finally getting its time in the spotlight, and we couldn't be happier for it. Sure, it may have taken the viral Dubai Chocolate to help this unique ingredient take hold, but we've never doubted its ability to capture the hearts (and taste buds) of its fans. Like other types of nut butters, it boasts a high fat content and luxurious texture, making it easy to swirl into a jar of overnight oats. Unlike other nut butters, which can taste heavy on the palate, it has a grassy undertone that makes it an almost refreshing addition to your morning.
You can find pistachio paste in the store, or make your own at home by blending skinned pistachios in a food processor with a splash of water until smooth and creamy. Try pairing this ingredient with other regional staples, like honey or chopped walnuts, to bolster its flavor and create a delectable, nutrient-dense breakfast.