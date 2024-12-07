A Guide To Baking With Instant Coffee

True to its name, instant coffee is a reliable substitution for any java lover who needs a cup of coffee fast with minimal cleanup and appliance usage. And for any baker who wants to incorporate the bold flavor of coffee in their next sweet treat without going through all the steps of brewing a big pot, this quick and convenient product can easily jump from cup to cake.

But what is instant coffee made of? How does it affect your bake; can it be dissolved and how much should you be using? Instant coffee can give you a fun flavor for batter, dough, and glaze recipes. There are plenty of ways to use it — and plenty of ways not to.

Here's why you can trust me as your go-to instant coffee guide: as a professional baker and pastry cook, I have worked in many food industry settings like hotels, bakeries, cafes, and restaurants. With my kitchen expertise, thorough recipe development background, and plenty of trial and error testing desserts with instant coffee over the years, I am a credible — albeit incredibly buzzed and jittery! — source for teaching you how to use instant coffee for more than just your next speedy morning drink. As I have learned, and what you'll soon discover, the type of instant coffee and the way you use it shouldn't be the same for every recipe. Depending on what you're making, you'll need to use a specific technique and understand your different buying options for the best results.