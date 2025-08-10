7 Store-Bought Chai, Ranked Worst To Best

I was really excited to see that Bhakti chai tea was on the list for this one, not because I've tried it before, but because its label touts "fresh pressed ginger." I don't know how "fresh" something that comes in a box can be, especially when it had to be shipped from an Amazon warehouse because my local grocery store didn't carry it. This box lists a serving size as ½ cup, which is smaller than the others. It comes with 13 grams of sugar per serving. However, if you do the math out, you'd find that it has about the same amount of sugar as other brands like Yogi, Tazo, and Stash.

Despite my early assumptions about Bhakti, I can assure you that there is indeed fresh ginger in this chai — and a lot of it. When I got a whiff of it on the nose, it almost smelled like I had peeled a whole fresh ginger root; this odor persisted even after I combined the milk. I made the mistake of taking a swig of the concentrate straight from the box and was overwhelmed by its gingery flavor. It was like someone had mixed together the world's strongest ginger beer with a glass of iced tea. This beverage would have been more compelling and versatile if the ginger were dialed back a bit and the tea were allowed to shine.

The ginger flavor, often a backseat spice in chai, took the wheel and dominated every other spice. I felt like I was drinking a creamy, flat ginger beer and taking a shot of ginger juice as a chaser — not something I want to sip on before 10 a.m. Thus, this brand goes at the end of our ranking.